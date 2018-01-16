Jamie Carragher hails Mohamed Salah’s start at Liverpool

Former England international Jamie Carragher has hailed Mohamed Salah's terrific start to life at Liverpool.

The £39 million summer signing from Roma has notched 24 goals in 30 games across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s men this campaign.

With another effort in the Reds' 4-3 triumph over Manchester City on Sunday, the 25-year-old has increased his Premier League tally to 18 goals.

And Carragher can only think of two players who came close to making a better start than the 2017 African Player of the Year at Anfield.

“I think that the start Salah’s made, I can’t actually think of a Liverpool signing who’s ever in the history of the club made a better start as a signing,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“He (Suarez) was maybe a better signing all in all over three or four years, but in terms of the actual start, as soon as you come into the club.

“John Barnes when he came in the late 80s he was fantastic as soon as he came in. I can’t think of too many others who have made the impact.”

Salah's impressive goalscoring run has earned him Liverpool's Player of the Month accolade four times this season and he will be hoping to keep up with his fine form when the Merseyside outfit visit Swansea City on January 22.