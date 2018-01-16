Singida United manager Hans van der Pluijm has outlined his respect for Simba style of play after their impressive start to the season.

Hans van der Pluijm: "I have a lot of respect for Simba"

Simba are still unbeaten at the summit of the Ligi Kuu Bara with 26 points from 12 matches - level with second placed Azam FC.

But it is arguably Singida United who are the biggest surprise of the season so far. Van der Pluijm's side are fourth in the standings, with 23 points, two clear of fifth placed Young Africans.

Speaking ahead of Singida United's match on Thursday against Simba, Van der Pluijm said: "Simba are a top team".

“When I talk about an opponent, I speak about their qualities on the pitch and the good things they do. We have to discover how to beat them on the pitch.

“They attack really well down the channel and they have really good skilled players. But my squad is ready and we will play at our best level to win the game."

Singida are momentarily fourth after defeating Njombe Mji 3-1 1-0 at Sabasaba Stadium on 31st December 2017.

They are away to Simba on Thursday as they look to keep the pressure on the teams battling to win Ligi Kuu Bara this season.





