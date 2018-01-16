Uganda international Emmanuel Okwi took part in full first-team training on Monday for the first time since his calf injury and might be involved in Simba's next match against Singida United

Emmanuel Okwi back in training with Simba after injury

The player spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines, missing Simba's Ligi Kuu Bara matches as well as Mapinduzi Cup after picking up a calf problem during training with The Cranes on World Cup Qualifier preparation against Ghana towards the end of November last year.

Emmanuel Okwi finally returned to training with his Simba teammates on Monday and will be eased back in after nearly two months on the sidelines, according to club spokesman Haji Manara.

“The important thing is that he is with us, that he trains, plays, because that will stop all the negative things happening around him,” Manara said ahead of Thursday’s game against Singida United.

Manara did not say whether Okwi would be involved against Singida United at Uhuru Stadium but he confirmed the return of their goalkeeper Said Mohamed who has been nursing injuries for la ong time.

Simba coach, Djuma will be boosted by the attacker's return to training as the Reds have struggled in recent weeks in his absence failing to impress in Mapinduzi Cup.