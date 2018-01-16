Aduda: Gor Mahia turned down friendly against TP Mazembe

Gor Mahia turned down a friendly request to face TP Mazembe of DRC Congo, Goal can reveal.

K’Ogalo are preparing to take part in Caf Champions League this year and have been drawn to face Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea in the preliminary stage.

However, with high profile build up matches needed to expose the players ahead of the Caf matches, K’Ogalo opted against taking on Mazembe and Al Hilal of Sudan.

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal that they indeed turned down matches against the two top sides because of ‘a tight schedule.’

“Because of the tight schedule that we have ahead of the new season, we turned down friendly matches against Mazembe and Al Hilal. We had a choice of both teams coming to Kenya or us traveling but it is not possible for now.”

However, Aduda confirmed that the Kenyan champions will take on KCCA of Uganda in a friendly on January 20 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru. “We have a match against KCCA in Nakuru and then open our league campaign against Nakumatt.

“We will then start Caf campaign on February 10. So honestly, it was not possible for us to schedule friendly matches against Mazembe and Hilal. Maybe we can plan for such matches in future when we don’t have a tight schedule.”

Gor Mahia are currently pitching camp in Nakuru as they prepare for the new season.