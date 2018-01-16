RUMOUR: Baihakki spotted training with second-tier Thai side

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

After snubbing newly-promoted Super League side Kuala Lumpur (KL) at the last minute, purportedly for Thai League T1 club Muang Thong United, Singapore international Baihakki Khaizan has been seen training with a second tier Thailand side instead this week.

According to the Thai edition of Goal, the defender has been seen training with Udon Thani FC instead. Udon Thani have just been promoted to the second division, after finishing in the third place in the Thai League 3 promotional play-offs.

According to Thai correspondents, Muang Thong and Udon Thani have a good working relationship, with the former having loaned many of their players to the latter.

The 33-year old had earlier infuriated KL head coach Fábio Magrão by turning down the club's offer at the last minute, after he was purportedly offered a contract at Muang Thong.