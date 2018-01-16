Yanga Head Coach, George Lwandamina's ambitions for the league title have been boosted with the report from the club’s medical team that his star striker, Donald Ngoma and midfielder Thabani Kamusoko, have recovered from their respective injuries and have started training with the first team

Lwandamina pleased with Donald Ngoma and Kamusoko return

Lwandamina during an interview with Goal explained that the return of the players is a boost in the clubs race for the Premier League title.

“They are important players to the team and that’s why you see even fans are happy when they get information that their best players are fit to play. This is because of their contribution to the team,” said Lwandamina.

The report from Yanga’s team doctor, Edward Bavu, has been received by much fanfare within the Jangwani faithful.