The Covert Agent: Robbie Cornthwaite leaves Western Sydney Wanderers with immediate effect

Western Sydney Wanderers captain Robert Cornthwaite has left the club and is expected to officially sign with Malaysian club Perak FA imminently.

The Covert Agent can reveal Cornthwaite, who was absent from the last Wanderers matchday squad on January 13, has been sighted training with the Malaysian club over the past few days.

It is understood Wanderers coach Josep Gombau deemed Cornthwaite surplus to requirements soon after taking over the club from caretaker Hayden Foxe.

The Covert Agent reported on January 8 that 10 A-League players, including Cornthwaite, were unwanted by their clubs.

It will be Cornthwaite's second stint in Malaysia after spending a season with Selangor in 2015-16 prior to rejoining the Wanderers.