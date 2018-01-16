HARRY KANE MAKES HISTORY

Kane record-breaking feat tops Peak football moments of the weekend

Harry Kane made his name as a prolific goalscorer since making his league debut for Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. He’s been consistent and breaking records along the way and added another one at the weekend. Spurs took on Everton at Wembley and the 23-year old scored a brace which saw him become the Lilywhites all-time Premier League top scorer with 98 goals, beating Teddy Sheringham’s tally of 97 strikes. Kane’s tally for the current campaign now stands at 20 and he has become only the third player after Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry to score 20 or more league goals in four consecutive seasons.

MORE TROUBLES FOR ZIDANE

Real Madrid were at home to Villarreal this weekend but not in the best form as they opened the New Year with a draw at Celta Vigo. A chance for redemption but it wasn’t to be as an 87th minute Pablo Fornals strike condemned Los Blancos to their fourth La Liga defeat of the campaign. Real sit in fourth place, a massive 19 points behind leaders and rivals Barcelona.

This terrible form means coach Zinedine Zidane’s job is seriously hanging on the line except things drastically improve.

AFC BOURNEMOUTH STUN ARSENAL

Arsenal were on the road this weekend as they took on Bournemouth. It was important for the Gunners to get three points in a bid to close the gap to the top four as they sat in sixth place. It was however the opposite that happened as strikes from Callum Wilson and Jordon Ibe cancelled out Hector Bellerin’s opener.

It was the Cherries first victory over a ‘top six’ opponent in nine attempts and while Arsene Wenger’s men are now eight points from the top four.

LIVERPOOL END CITY'S UNBEATEN RUN

Liverpool welcomed Premier League leaders Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday but they had to make do without Philippe Coutinho – who moved for Barcelona for £142 million and their record signing £75 million Virgil van Dijk – who was injured. This was the chance for the Citizens to claim their first win on Merseyside in 15 years but the Reds raced to a 4-1 and though Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan tried to stage a comeback, 4-3 was how it ended.

The result sees Pep Guardiola’s sides 30 games unbeaten run in the league come to an end. They still, however, maintain a 15-point lead over rivals Manchester United.

MESSI BREAKS ANOTHER RECORD

It’s been the norm for Lionel Messi to break records. He does it from time to time thanks to his consistent stellar performances week in week out. The diminutive Argentine added another one on Sunday as his goal in a 4-2 win at Real Sociedad was with 366th goal in the Spanish Primera division, making him the player with most league goals for a single club in Europe’s top five leagues, overtaking Gerd Muller’s tally of 365 Bundesliga strikes for Bayern Munich.

PLATEAU MAKE WINNING NPFL START

The 2018 NPFL season kicked off at the weekend and while there were many games that served up a lot of entertainment, reigning champions Plateau United got their title defence to an awesome start with a 1-0 win at Nasarawa United. The Peace Boys were the most impressive on the road last term and more of Sunday’s result will be needed if they are to claim back-to-back championships.