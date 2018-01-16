Aduana boss Abubakar blames referee for Ghalca G8 elimination

Aduana Stars coach Yussif Abubakar has hit out at referee Maxwell Owusu after his side's 2-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko in the final Group A fixture of the 2018 Ghalca G8 tournament at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League champions needed just a draw or had to avoid a two-goal defeat prior to the game, after winning their opening two games against Dreams FC and Techiman Eleven Wonders.

However, a red card to centre-back Farouk Mohammed and two goals from Eric Donkor and Kwame Boahene meant they have to bow out of the tournament since Dreams FC also defeated Eleven Wonders 1-0 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

"It was a very temperamental game with questionable officiating from Maxwell Owusu. That's how I'll describe the game," said Abubakar.

"The officiating took away the shine of the performance of the two teams. I'm not saying this on behalf of Aduana to dampen the hard work of Kotoko but if this is how officiating will go then the beauty of the game cannot be described.

"It's not only against Aduana. It's just a complete questionable officiating on the two teams.”

"Bad officiating is also a factor that affects performance in a game so before describing anything that went wrong; you have to also add bad officiating that went wrong."

Aduana are preparing for the preliminary round fixture against Libyan side Al Tahady in the Caf Champions League next month.