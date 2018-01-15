Chan 2018 Group D preview: Burkina Faso vs Angola, Cameroon vs Congo

The 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) began over the weekend in Morocco after the North African country bailed out Kenya by taking over the hosting right following the latter's poor preparations.

Group D will kick off their campaign on Tuesday in Agadir as Burkina Faso square it off with Angola in the opening game.

Burkina Faso, who are making their second appearance in the competition, eliminated Ghana in the qualifiers 4-3 on aggregate.

However, the Stallions, who bowed out of the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations in the preliminary round, have been bolstered with young and experienced players from local giants Salitas FC.

Their coach, popularly known as Saboteur, will hope his side qualify from the group stage for the first time.

Angola, on the other hand, are led by Serbian coach Srdjan Vasiljevic who replaced Beto Bianchi last month. The Palancas Negras edged past Mauritius and Madagascar to qualify for their third participation.

Angola's best performance was in 2011 when they lost the final to Tunisia. They failed to progress from the group phase in their last participation.

In the other group’s game, Rigobert Song's Cameroon will take on Congo Brazzaville at the same venue later in the day. The Indomitable Lions, who have twice reached the quarterfinals, are making their third appearance. Their 23-man squad is made up of players from 16 different clubs.

Congo eliminated title holders and neighbours Congo DR in the qualifiers thanks to the away goal rule after a 1-1 stalemate in Kinshasa. Head coach Barthelemy Gatsono will be counting on some few experienced players as he hopes to make a name for himself.

The next round of matches will take place on January 20.