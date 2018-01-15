SuperSport United confirm Jeremy Brockie's transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns

SuperSport United have confirmed the sale of Jeremy Brockie to cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 30-year-old has been one of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) most sought-after strikers in recent seasons, and after a long-drawn-out transfer saga which previously saw him hand in a transfer request amid interest from the Tshwane giants, Matsatsantsa have finally loosened their grip.

Since moving to South Africa in 2015, Brockie has gone on to score 28 league goals in 81 appearances and was most recently the top scorer during SuperSport’s impressive Caf Confederation Cup run.

The New Zealand international’s transfer will certainly come as a massive blow to coach Eric Tinkler’s plans, but with his move now confirmed, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will hope to reap the rewards of his endless pursuit of the player as the Brazilians look to rely on Brockie for goals during their 2018 Caf Champions League campaign which starts later this year.



Let's welcome Jeremy to the Sundowns Family Masandawana! #WelcomeJeremy pic.twitter.com/e66XMnMFso — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 15, 2018

Meanwhile, SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews has admitted disappointment in losing his star striker, but revealed that they could not stand in his way.

“It’s never easy to lose a key player like Jeremy, especially off the back of three great seasons with us in which we made 5 Cup Finals and he became the second highest scorer at the Club,” Matthews said in a press release issued by the club.

“We also understand that at his age this is Jeremy’s last big move and opportunity to secure his financial future. Given that he has made a significant contribution to the Club on and off the field our Board have agreed to sanction his move to Mamelodi Sundowns and we wish him well in his future,” he concluded.

The club subsequently took to Twitter to confirm Brockie's departure.