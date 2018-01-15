West Ham striker Andy Carroll is Chelsea's main target for a January loan, Goal understands, but the club are assessing options to improve their forward line for the summer - with Watford's Richarlison and Borussia Monchengladbach's Thorgan Hazard candidates.

Chelsea on Carroll, Richarlison and Hazard hunt

The Blues still consider Alvaro Morata as their main striker after his £55 million move from Real Madrid in the summer, despite his recent five-game goal drought. Nevertheless, they want additional reinforcements, with Sevilla pushing hard to secure Michy Batshuayi on loan and the Belgium striker keen to leave to improve his World Cup chances.

They face a fight to make headway before the end of January, however, with Carroll unlikely to be easy to secure on loan as the Hammers are already considering the sales of both Javier Hernandez and Diafra Sakho in the winter window. West Ham will request a large loan fee as well as 100% of his £90,000-a-week wages being paid by Chelsea, if an agreement is reached.

Richarlison is unavailable in January but they have already had discussed a potential move with his agent Giuliano Bertolucci, who also represents a number of current Chelsea players.

Another player the Blues are monitoring is in-form Gladbach attacker Hazard, who could be open to a deal in the summer. The younger brother of Eden, he may also give the club extra leverage as they look to secure a new contract for their superstar forward, with talks ongoing.

Conte was keen on Chelsea going in for Alexis Sanchez, whose future looks likely to lie with Manchester United , but the club were reluctant to sign a 29-year-old with such high wage and agent demands, while the transfer fee is also significant.

The Blues have also monitored Red Star Belgrade's Richmond Boakye and Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke in the past. However, Benteke is expecting to stay at the south London club until the summer at least.

The January transfer window may be a quiet one as Antonio Conte's future is still up in the air, with Paris Saint-Germain and the Italy national team as possible destinations for the 47-year-old in the summer.

Additional reporting by Bruno Andrade .