Mathare United have continued with their transfer activities with the signing of Mike Simuyu from Gor Mahia.

KPL transfers: Gor Mahia lose star to Mathare United

The ‘Slum Boys’ have revealed on their official page that they have acquired the services of Simiyu from the Kenyan Premier League champions on a one and half year contract.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Mike Simiyu on a one and a half year deal from Gor Mahia.

“The diminutive defender will provide options beyond Kenyan U-20 ace David "Messi" Owino at left back. He becomes the sixth player to join the club this transfer window after Job Ochieng’, Francis Omondi, Gilbert Osonga, Klinsmann Omulanga and Clifford Alwanga.”