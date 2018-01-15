Onwudi Chibueze has been one of the key players for Thika United, especially last season where he scored a couple of crucial goals to enable his side remain in the Kenyan Premier League.

KPL transfers: Thika United set to lose key striker

The Nigerian also scored the winner in the promotion/relegation play-off helping the team to a 2-1 aggregate win against Ushuru.

However, the striker is outside the country trying out with an unnamed side, and according to coach Nicholas Muyoti, his side has to act fast.

“Yes, we might be without him, (Chibueze) for next season. He was one of our key players last season and scored important goals. He is currently on trials outside the country and there is high probability that he might not be with us next season. We have to get his replacement as soon as possible.

“Ngotho (Suleiman) and Anekeya (Wilson) have also left and we need to replace them as well to ensure we do not struggle as we did,” Muyoti told Goal.

Goal understands coach Nicholas Muyoti is set to extend his stay by a year after his term expired last month.