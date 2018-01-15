Otty Father Cup: Black Mamba to face Hakati Sportiff in semis

Kaloleni Black Mamba and Hakati Sportiff from Makadara are the two team in the finals of the Otty Fatha Memorial Cup that will be staged on Sunday 21st January, 2018.

Hakati Sportiff knocked out Cinema FC from Maringo with a lone goal in the last minutes from Tyron Xavier. It was an end to end affair which the winners deserved.

MASA succumbed towards the end of their semi-finals clash with Black Mamba. Brian Malouda got Black Mamba off the blocks when he converted a 7th min penalty.

MASA equalized through a penalty which was converted by Alpha Chris. They added another goal through Francis Nambute and they were destined for a win.

Black Mamba had other ideas and they equalized in the 89th minute through Brandon Mulama. Regular time ended 2-2. During the penalty shootout, Black Mamba emerged the winners 6-5.

The winners of the Otty Fatha Cup will meet the winners of Koth Biro South B United at a date yet to be decided.