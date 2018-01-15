Selangor's Ilham scores in Indonesia's 4-1 defeat to Iceland

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor's new signing Ilham Udin Armaiyn has shown what he may achieve this season, when he scored Indonesia's only goal in their 4-1 friendly defeat to World Cup debutantes Iceland on Sunday.

In the match that was held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, it was the hosts who opened the scoring, through Ilham in the 29th minute.

Febri Haryadi's looping cross from the right looked like it would pose no challenge to Iceland goalkeeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson, but the custodian somehow fumbled his catch in the six-yard box. He dropped his catch right into the path of Ilham, who needed no invitation to poke the ball home.

However, just before halftime, the visitors were able to level the scoreline through winger Albert Guðmundsson. At the hour mark Arnór Smárason put Iceland ahead, before Guðmundsson scored two more goals in the 66th and 72nd minute, to seal his hat-trick and end the match in a 4-1 win to the visitors.

Ilham would be substituted off by head coach Luis Milla for Boas Solossa in the 67th minute. His Selangor clubmate Evan Dimas Darmono was brought on as a substitute in the 57th minute, while former Selangor winger Andik Vermansah came on in the 79th minute.

Following the match, Ilham and Evan are expected to return to Malaysia immediately to rejoin the Red Giants' pre-season training.