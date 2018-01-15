It was all to play for for Baroka FC and AmaZulu, more so for the KZN side who came into the game on a six-game winless run.

Baroka FC 2-0 AmaZulu: Bakgaga pile more misery on Usuthu

The last time they tasted a league victory came in October with an away win over the title-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following their 2-0 beating against Chippa United, Cavin Johnson made four changes to increase the speed in his side.

Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele made six changes from their 3-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates, with four in defence as they looked to return to winning ways.

Usuthu known for their expansive game under Johnson, struggled to settle into the game, surviving a few scary moments from the hosts early on in the game.

They went behind after eight minutes through the boot of Mduduzi Mdantsane, who beat Siyabonga Mbatha with a low shot at his near post following a string of enterprising passes.

Johnson's charges were finding it tough to get a grip on the game as Bakgaga looked to increase the lead through Richard Matloga, Talent Chawapihwa and Lucky Nguzana.

In spite of their short passing game, Usuthu struggled to penetrate the opposition defence with great effect, as they could not find the penetrative pass.

Bakgaga were comfortable to sit back and play them on the counter-attack, which worked well for them on a number of occasions.

Usuthu continued their high-pressured game early in the second half, but continued to struggle in the final third.

Johnson brought in strikers Rhulani Manzini and Siyabonga Nomvethe to change the outcome of the clash.

Instead it got worse when Bakgaga hit the woodwork late on through Chawaphiwa.

They made the game save through Gift Motupa who cooly slotted under the clutches of an onrushing Mbatha 10 minutes to the end to confirm the victory.