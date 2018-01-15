The return of Mohamed Salah bolsters Liverpool’s attack against Manchester City, with Jurgen Klopp going for the bold decision of choosing Loris Karius as his goalkeeper over Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool team news: Salah returns and Van Dijk sidelined against Man City

The Egypt international missed two fixtures due to a groin issue, but will dovetail with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front at Anfield.

Karius, who was in-between the sticks in the FA Cup derby victory over Everton, retains his place. It seems manager Jurgen Klopp is giving the German another opportunity to prove he should be the club’s first-choice keeper.

He will not have Virgil van Dijk stationed in front of him, with the £75 million centre-back absent with a tight hamstring. Dejan Lovren partners Joel Matip in the heart of defence and will captain the side.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be tasked with providing the dynamism in midfield, with Klopp opting for the 24-year-old over Adam Lallana to complement Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool starting XI: Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Liverpool subs: Mignolet, Klavan, Alexander-Arnold, Milner, Lallana, Solanke, Ings

Man City starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Sterling, Aguero

Man City subs: Bravo, Danilo, Mangala, Bernardo, Silva, Zinchenko, Diaz