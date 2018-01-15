Delhi Dynamos registered their second win of the Indian Super League (ISL) season as they defeated Bengaluru FC 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos’ Miguel Angel Portugal - Vinit Rai can play more forward passes

This ended their seven match winless run in the league and also was only their first victory on home soil.

Coach Miguel Angel Portugal pointed that his team should have won against Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters as well.

“I am very happy because against Chennaiyin and Kerala, we played well but still did not win. Today we played very well with the same philosophy and got the win,” said Portugal.

On being questioned if mathematically it is still possible for his team to make it into the top four, Portugal chose to give a diplomatic response.

“No, I don’t speak to the players about this possibility. The only thing I tell my players is that each match is like a final,” said the 62-year-old.

Portugal was also asked if the decision making of players such as Romeo Fernandes wasn’t up to the mark and if Kalu Uche was struggling upfront.

“Kalu is an experienced player. Chhangte is younger but they are a very good combination together.

“The only resolution is training and training. Romeo played well and he showed good quality for us. I am very happy with him and the entire team,” said the Dynamos coach.

Vinit Rai put in a good shift in the middle of the park however, Portugal acknowledged that the midfielder needs to be a bit more positive in his approach.

“For me, Vinit provides a good balance to the team by playing in the middle. He played well. Yes, maybe it’s possible for him to play more forwards passes but I am happy with him,” said Portugal.