Manchester United return to Premier League action on Monday when they welcome managerless Stoke City to Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Stoke City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Jose Mourinho's side are well rested, having played their last game on January 5, and took advantage of the time off to travel to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp.

They are currently level with Chelsea on 47 points, but have a game in hand, and will be aiming to push clear once again.

Game Manchester United vs Stoke City

Date

Monday, January 15

Time

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET

Stream (US only)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

US TV channel Online stream

NBCSN

fuboTV



In the United Kingdom (UK) the game is being shown live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Go



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Manchester United players

Goalkeepers

De Gea, Romero, Pereira

Defenders

Lindelof, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe

Midfielders

Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay

Forwards

Lukaku, Martial, Rashford



Manchester United will be without a number of players for the game against Stoke. Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain absent through injury, while Ashley Young will be missing due to suspension.

Michael Carrick and Antonio Valencia took part in United's warm-weather training camp in Dubai last week and the pair could be involved.

Potential Man United starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Lindelof; Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Mata; Rashford, Lukaku.

Position Stoke players

Goalkeepers

Butland, Grant, Haugaard

Defenders

Pieters, Wimmer, Zouma, Martins Indi, Johnson, Tymon, Shawcross, Cameron, Souttar, Edwards, Bauer

Midfielders

Allen, Afellay, Ireland, Adam, Shaqiri, Fletcher, Shenton, Verlinden

Forwards

Berahino, Choupo-Moting, Jese, Diouf, Crouch, Sobhi, Ngoy



Glen Johnson is unavailable due to a knee injury and there are doubts over the fitness of Ryan Shawcross, Bruno Martins Indi and Erik Pieters.

Stoke's new signing from Rubin Kazan, Moritz Bauer, could make his debut at full-back.

Potential Stoke starting XI: Butland; Bauer, Zouma, Wimmer, Pieters; Allen, Adam, Cameron, Shaqiri, Choupo-Moting; Crouch.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Manchester United are 2/9 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Stoke priced at 12/1 to beat the Red Devils at Old Trafford. A draw between the teams is available at 11/2.

GAME PREVIEW

Manchester United come into their game against Stoke on the back of a five-game unbeaten run and will be fully confident in their ability to see off the struggling Potters.

While they have been forced to contend with a series of injuries to key players in recent weeks, the Red Devils have benefitted immensely from the sparkling form of Jesse Lingard, who has dragged his team over the line with crucial interventions and Mourinho will be demanding more of the same.

Stoke, meanwhile, are in a precarious position and are now on the hunt for a new manager following the dismissal of Mark Hughes last week. The Potters have been sucked into a relegation battle and morale at the club is at a low ebb after three successive defeats.

They were knocked back in their pursuit of Espanyol boss Quique Sanchez Flores at the weekend, but an appointment is expected soon, with Martin O'Neill reportedly in the frame to take over. With that in mind, the players will be desperate to impress whoever their new chief is, so United will have to be wary.