I-League 2017-18: Gokulam Kerala v Churchill Brothers - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Gokulam Kerala host fellow-strugglers Churchill Brothers in an I-League clash to be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Monday evening.

Date

Monday, January 15

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar



TEAM NEWS

GOKULAM KERALA POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): Bilal Khan (GK); Provat Lakra, Daniel Addo, Emmanuel Chigozie, Santu Singh; Mohamed Rashid, Mohammed Salah; Arjun Jayaraj, Kivi Zhimomi, Vicky Meitei; Mahmood Al-Ajmi.

Injured: Kamo Bayi, Rohit Mirza



Doubtful: Balwinder Singh, Mohammed Irshad



Suspended: None





Key Players: Emmanuel Chigozie, Mahmood Al-Ajmi

Provat Lakra was back from injury in the one-goal defeat against Indian Arrows in the last game. Balwinder Singh is suffering from a bout of chicken pox and Vicky Meitei might be preferred in the starting lineup.

CHURCHILL BROTHERS POSSIBLE XI (4-4-2): James Kithan (GK); Jovel Martins, Monday Osagie, Suraj Singh (C), Wayne Vaz; PM Britto, Kalu Ogba, Peter Omoduemuke, Nicholas Fernandes; Uttam Rai, Mechac Koffi.

Injured: None



Absent: Bektur Talgat, Hussein Eldor



Suspended: None





Key Players: James Kithan, Mechac Koffi

Among the new signings, Mechac Koffi made a goal-scoring debut in the 1-1 draw against East Bengal. Bektur Talgat and Hussein Eldor have arrived the country but are yet to complete their transfer formalities while Cisse Gwada is yet to obtain his visa.



GAME PREVIEW

Gokulam Kerala FC, on a four-game losing streak which includes defeats in the last three games.

They have roped in three-time Golden Boot winner Odafa Okolie, who has had two starts but appears far from his lethal best and out of shape too. Bahrain attacker Mahmood Al-Ajmi, who replaced the ineffective Nigerian around the hour mark, might be the answer to Gokulam's goalscoring woes.

Bino George is also expecting a couple of new signings in the coming days to fill in the void left by Khaled Alsaleh and Blaise Lelo Mbele. The two central defenders namely, Emmanuel Chigozie and Daniel Addom, have not been at their best in the centre of defence.

Despite the poor run of results, left winger Mohamed Salah has managed to impress with his versatality and direct running. The left winger, who also plays at left-back, is good with the ball at his feet and possessed the pace required to trouble Churchill's defence on counter-attacks.

Kivi Zhimomi is off to a frustrating start at the club after completely failing to link up with Odafa Okolie in the last two games. With Al-Ajmi in, the youngster will have a better chance to pick out runs from midfield.

Churchill Brothers have finally managed to earn a point in their last match against East Bengal. Mechac Koffi, who had picked up a knock, is expected to keep his starting place. Koffi has managed to reduce the club's problems in front of goal after scoring a second-half equaliser against East Bengal in their last game. But Monday's visitors are yet to win a game in the league this season and will be hoping to pounce on Gokulam Kerala's injury-hit form to pick up all the three points in Calicut.