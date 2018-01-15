Barcelona will be aiming to restore their La Liga lead over Atletico Madrid when they take on Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on Sunday.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The gap between the teams was reduced to six points following Atletico's win over Eibar on Saturday, but Barca will hope to move further clear again by extending their unbeaten run.

There is a further reward for Ernesto Valverde's men should they win on Sunday after Real Madrid suffered a shock home defeat to Villarreal, meaning they can potentially move 19 points ahead of their floundering rivals.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Real Sociedad players

Goalkeepers

Rulli, T. Ramirez, Garrancho

Defenders

C. Martinez, Odriozola, Aritz, Raul Navas, Llorente, I. Martinez, De la Bella, Rodrigues, Gorosabel

Midfielders

Prieto, Pardo, Zubelda, Illarramendi, Zurutuza, Canales, Guridi, Januzaj

Forwards

Juanmi, Agirretxe, Bautista, Willian Jose, Oyarzabal



There are doubts over the fitness of defensive duo Inigo Martinez and Carlos Martinez but they have been included in the matchday squad nonetheless.

Potential Real Sociedad starting XI: Rulli; Navas, I. Martinez, Llorente, Odriozola; Illarramendi, Zurutza, Prieto, Canales; Oyarzabal, Willian Jose.

Position Barcelona players

Goalkeepers

Ter Stegen, Cillessen

Defenders

Pique, Mascherano, Digne, Alba, Vermaelen, Vidal

Midfielders

Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes

Forwards

L. Suarez, Messi, Dembele,



Nelson Semedo was forced to withdraw from the 18-man squad due to tonsillitis, with Aleix Vidal replacing him.

New signing Yerry Mina trained with the squad over the weekend, but is not included in the matchday panel, while Philippe Coutinho remains injured.

Potential Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Gomes, Pique, Vermaelen, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Dembele, L. Suarez.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Barcelona are 2/5 favourites to win the match according to dabblebet, with Real Sociedad rated at 6/1. A draw is available at 17/4.

GAME PREVIEW

Barcelona will attempt to stretch their unbeaten run to 29 games when they take to the field in the Basque Country on Sunday and they come into the game buoyed by an emphatic Copa del Rey win over Celta Vigo.

The Catalan outfit are in sensational form and their magnificent on-field displays have been complemented by their business in the transfer market, with reinforcements Yerry Mina and Philippe Coutinho both arriving during the week.

Having drawn their first match of the year two weeks ago, Barca are beginning to build momentum (scoring eight goals in their last two games) but Valverde may opt to rotate his squad slightly, particularly with a derby clash against Espanyol to come in the Copa del Rey quarter-final in three days time.

Real Sociedad are enduring a difficult season and find themselves struggling in the bottom half of the table, but they did manage to beat Sevilla before the turn of the year and qualified for the last-32 of the Europa League, so Barca cannot afford to take their foot of the pedal.