EXTRA TIME: Rodney Ramagalela does interviews in Venda for his blind father

At Goal we also speak to players in their local language because they are comfortable to do so and provide better answers in their mother tongue.
However Rodney Ramagalela has a unique reason for speaking in Venda only. We have to say this is the best reason we've come across.
“My father is blind & listens to soccer on the radio, he’s been blind since i was 5 so i do interviews in Venda so he can hear me”@polokwane_city Rodney Ramagalela #WeRiseAndShine pic.twitter.com/IPfoRjeH0G
— DiskiStyle (@DiskiStyle) January 12, 2018