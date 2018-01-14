Posta Rangers and Harambee Stars goalkeeper, Patrick Matasi will know his fate of joining a foreign club before the end of January.

Posta Rangers goalkeeper set to know pro-fate in a fortnight

Matasi whose stellar performance in 2017 season was crowned with Golden Glove award during the annual KPL-Gala, is understood to be on the radar of a number of clubs outside the country, though Zambian League remains the prefereed destination for former cane-cutter cum footballer.

“My representatives are working on it (deal) and I will know the fate by January 30,” Matasi revealed.

The Posta Rangers custodian staged outstanding performance with Harambee Stars during the 2017 Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup held last December in Kenya.

His performance for both club and country attracted a lot of suitors including a club in Turkey who is also understood to be chasing his signature.