Walter Musona opened the scoring with a thumping free-kick, but the goal was soon cancelled out by Ryan Moon’s glancing header, before Dumisani Zuma scored the winner for Kaizer Chiefs midway through the second half.

Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Polokwane City: Amakhosi weather the storm in narrow win

Amakhosi did well to come back and level matters in the first half, but their second half performance improved after the introduction of both Dumisani Zuma and Siphelele Ntshangase.

Steve Komphela had to make a few changes to his usual starting line-up, two of which were forced as both George Maluleka and Siyabonga Ngezana missed the encounter through suspension.

City kept faith in the team that stunned Mamelodi Sundowns last week, with Jabulani Maluleke, Rendani Ndou and Rodney Ramagalela all keeping their places in the team.

However, it was Musona who silenced the home fans with a stunning free-kick from way out in the 21st minute, giving Itumeleng Khune no chance.

The goal though didn’t stop the home side from believing, and after probing on a number of occasions using their flanks and dominance in midfield, Chiefs finally got the equalizer through Moon.

The striker connected with Siphiwe Tshabalala’s corner to beat George Chigova on his near post, much to the delight of Amakhosi fans out in the stands.

While Chiefs fans might have expected more from their players after the equalizer, City managed to stifle their midfield, and they were happy to allow the home side knock the ball the ball inside their own half.

The state of the pitch also didn’t do neither team any favours, and both Chiefs and City players had to play short passes to keep the possession a bit longer.

Komphela’s charges began the second half with great energy, firing from all cylinders as they looked to go in front as early as possible.

But it took them over 15 minutes to get their combinations right, but Bernard Molekwa would point to his team’s inability to mark their opponents in the final third.

Molangoane made a telling run on the right hand side, and whipped a decent cross into the area after beating his marker for pace. The cross was brilliantly put into the back of the net by second half substitute Zuma.

Chiefs continued to overrun the visitors, but they were not holding back as Ramagalela tested Khune with a powerful left-footed attempt from inside the box.

The Soweto giants also had their chances, but they were often well dealt with by City’s defence.

There was drama in the closing stages of the game as one of the ball boys appeared to applying time wasting tactics, forcing the Polokwane technical team to stand and attack him, but luckily for him, he was well protected as Chiefs players and the referee intervened. The ball boy was eventually sent off.

The last chance of the game fell to City, but Maluleke’s free-kick went straight at the wall, as Amakhosi claimed all the points to move up to fourth on the log.