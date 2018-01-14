Didier Ndong was sent off in Cardiff City’s 4-0 thumping of Sunderland in Saturday’s English Championship encounter.

Didier Ndong sent off in Cardiff City’s demolition of Sunderland

Callum Paterson broke the deadlock after 46 minutes when he powered home a header past goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter to put Neil Warnock’s men in front.

Three minutes later, the Gabon international - on his 18th league appearance - was dismissed following a serious foul play on Junior Hoilett which ultimately killed any hope of a comeback from the visitors.

The effect of the dismissal was soon felt when Joe Ralls found the net to increase the lead in the 55th minute.

Paterson completed his brace with ten minutes left to play while Anthony Pilkington sealed the rout at the death.

With the result, Sunderland remain rooted to the bottom of the log with 22 points from 27 games.

They will hope to better their chances of a survival from relegation when they welcome Hull City to the Stadium of Light on January 20.