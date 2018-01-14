Georges Mandjeck rejoins Metz on loan from Sparta Praha

Georges Mandjeck has rejoined Metz on loan till the end of the season from Czech Republic outfit Sparta Praha.
The midfielder was instrumental to the Stade Saint-Symphorien outfit's relegation survival last season after scoring one of the two goals against Lille to keep the club in the French top-flight.
The 29-year-old is looking forward to a similar feat once again with Frederic Hantz’s men at the base of the Ligue 1 log with 11 points from 19 games.
"I was ready and did not hesitate to sign once I got the opportunity to come back to help the club," Mandjeck told BBC Sport.
"Metz is a family club and deserves to stay in the top division; this is why I chose to return on loan."
Metz will continue their survival battle when they make a trip to Stade Gaston-Gerard on Saturday night.