ISL 2017-18: Albert Roca - Have a lot of respect for Delhi Dynamos

Bengaluru FC have travelled to the capital to take on Delhi Dynamos on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Albert Roca, head coach of Bengaluru FC refuted any possibility of taking the tie lightly and instead went on to praise Dynamos' playing style and philosophy.

ISL 2017-18: Albert Roca stresses on balanced football before taking on Delhi Dynamos

"No match is easy. When you are up against a team of Miguel Portugal, it is not easy. I have a lot of respect for Dynamos. I know that the circumstances for the team has been really difficult since the beginning. They were not lucky in a lot of things. But I like the philosophy that guides their football. It becomes really open when you try to build up from behind, and tomorrow's (Sunday) match will not be easy."

"We have to be aware because in these kinds of games which seems to be easy, it is actually more difficult on the pitch," expressed Roca.

The former FC Barcelona assistant coach acknowledged that having retained several of their players from last season has helped them. He also made it clear that he is not a fan of the ISL draft policy.

"It is always good to have players that know how you work but there are 15 other players who have got together and made a team. The draft is always something that nobody likes too much, even me. We have to choose players that you have never thought of before. We have not complained too much. We have some of the best players of the country including the Indian skipper (Sunil Chhetri) who is a phenomenal player," stated Roca.

The head coach of Delhi Dynamos, Miguel Angel Portugal insisted that he is happy with his team's performance in spite of managing only four points from nine outings.

"We played well against Kerala. We had around 67 per cent possession. We deserved more from the previous match. I am happy with my team and the way they are playing. We had opportunities but we did not score and that is the problem," reasoned the former Real Madrid B coach.

Portugal accepted that they have a lot of catching up to do and now every match has turned to be a virtual final for them.

"For us now every match is a final. Tomorrow is another final for us against Bengaluru," said Portugal.