Everton's Yannick Bolasie impressed by bold Ademola Lookman

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Yannick Bolasie has showered encomium on bold Everton teammate Ademola Lookman.

The Anglo-Nigerian joined the Toffees from Charlton Athletic last January. And despite having few games under his belt, he has left the DR Congo international impressed.

“I have always been impressed with ‘Mola,” Bolasie told club website.

“It was a major challenge for him, at his age, to step out of London and come to a new club – and try to get into the first-team.

“But he has got the ability to make it, that is for sure. I have been very impressed with what I have seen and look forward to seeing him on the pitch more.

Lookman grabbed the headlines this season when he netted a brace in Everton's inconsequential Europa League tie away at Apollon in December.

The Merseysiders clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and the youngster will be looking to feature in the tie.

 

