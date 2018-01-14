Posta Rangers coach laughs at choice of KPL's best

Posta Rangers' coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has joined the growing list of dissenting voices questioning the choice of overall winner for KPL Awards.

Posta Rangers coach coughs at choice of KPL Awards winner

Zoo Kericho FC midfielder Michael Madoya was crowned the KPL best player (MVP) at the Awards ceremony on Friday, but Omollo, who was part of the panel that picked the winners, is of the opinion that Gor Mahia’s Meddie Kagere was the most deserving candidate.

"The awarding was fair this year, no much complains. Most players who were recognized deserved it because of their hard work. The statistics favoured most of them.

"As for MVP, I am not sure. Kagere (Meddie) has been outstanding and he has contributed to Gor Mahia's success. But every coach and captain made his choice and at the end it was Madoya," Omollo told Goal.

Kagere was overlooked by a majority of 18-KPL coaches and captains, who picked the final list; despite the fact that the Rwandan import helped Gor Mahia to a league title last season.

Former Kenyan International Bonface Ambani was the first prominent figure to point an accusing finger at the panelists, whom he accused of 'discrimination' after they picked little known Madoya whose club finished a distant 12th last season.

Madoya walked home with Sh1.7million after bagging the 2017 MVP as well as Midfielder, Fairplay and New Player of the year awards.