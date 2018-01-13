Malaysia U23 1 Jordan U23 1: Creditable draw gives team tournament lifeline

It was a massively improved performance by Malaysia U23 in the AFC U23 Championship as they held Jordan U23 to a 1-1 draw in the second match of Group C. Malaysia showed that they did not let the heavy defeat to Iraq affect them and could have gotten all three points, had the frame of the goal not be in the way.

Ong Kim Swee made only two change from the team that were handed a beating by Iraq in the opening match with Akhyar Rashid replacing the disappointing N. Thanabalan and Haziq Nadzli coming in for Ifwat Akmal. Meanwhile Iain Brunskill was without two-goals hero against Saudi Arabia, Baha Faisal with Anas Hammad coming in.

It was another early goal conceded by the Young Tigers after a fairly cagey opening from both teams. When it looked like nothing was on, Ward Al Barri ghosted in behind Akhyar and the latter stopped in his track which allowed the former the chance to nip in ahead of the advancing Haziq to put Jordan 1-0 up in the 16th minute.

Jordan continued to threaten particularly from the wide areas as both Syazwan Andik and Matthew Davies struggling to cope with their respective opponents. Malaysia's defence was put under extreme pressure but stood strong with Dominic Tan being standing out as the best of the bunch.

As half time approaches and Malaysia looking like they will head into the interval behind for the second match running, a moment of ingenuity and desire brought Malaysia back level. Danial Amier played a wonderful through ball to Akhyar who had pace to burn. He was fouled and Malaysia awarded a penalty in the 39th minute.

Saed Al Rosan was the culprit who brought Akhyar down but surprisingly wasn't further reprimanded with any card from the referee. Safawi Rasid confidently step up to convert the ensuing spot kick and both side head into half time level.

Buoyed by the goal, Malaysia gained plenty of confidence from the equaliser and that made it was a much more even affair in the second half with both sides going close to getting the lead in the match.

In the 66th minute, Safawi produced a wonderful pass from the left wing to find the on-rushing Akhyar inside the penalty box. The Kedah forward had Jordanian keeper Rafat Al Rabie beaten but agonisingly saw his shot hitting the post.

Jordan themselves went close just four minutes later when Mousa Al Taamari broke through the offside trap and was presented with a shooting chance. However, Haziq reacted brilliantly to quickly come off his line to claim the ball.

The Jordanian post would be struck once again in the 73rd minute, this time Nor Azam Azih producing an accurate reverse pass for Matthew Davies to aim at goal with acres of space. The Pahang defender's shot was good but Al Rabie proved he was better, pushing the ball onto the post.

Six minutes of added time was played at the end of the 90 minutes but neither side could find their second goal of the match to claim all three points and in the end, it finished 1-1. That allowed Malaysia to gain their first point of the campaign with Jordan getting their second draw in a row.

With Jordan holding Saudi Arabia in their opening match, it showed that the strength of both of those Middle East teams as almost similar and given this result, Malaysia should feel that they still have a very good chance to win their final game and make it through to the next stage.

A massive result achieved on a cold evening in Changshu, Malaysia may have finally proved that they do deserve a place at the best 16 table at Asian level.