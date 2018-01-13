I-League 2017-18: Shillong Lajong v Minerva Punjab - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Shillong Lajong FC host Minerva Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Sunday afternoon.

Date

Sunday, January 14

Time

2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar



TEAM NEWS

SHILLONG LAJONG FC POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Kynsailang Khongsit, Aibanbha Dohling, Kenstar Kharshong, Rakesh Pradhan; Daniel Odafin, Novin Gurung; Aiman Al-Hagri, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Hardy Nongbri; Abdoulaye Koffi.

Injured: None



Doubtful: Lawrence Doe, Oh Joo-ho



Suspended: None





Key Players: Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Abdoulaye Koffi

Lawrence Doe may miss this match too due to injury. Meanwhile, Oh Joo-ho has been sick (upset stomach).



MINERVA PUNJAB FC POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): Rakshit Dagar (GK); Deepak Devrani, Sukhdev Singh, Guy Eric Dano, Abhishek Ambekar; Kassim Aidara, Amandeep Singh; Girik Khosla, William Opoku, Chencho Gyeltshen; Moinuddin Khan.

Injured: Arshdeep Singh



Absent: Gagandeep Bali



Suspended: None





Key Players: Chencho Gyeltshen, William Opoku

Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh is still recovering from his shoulder and collarbone injuries that he picked early on in the season while Gagandeep Bali, who didn't travel to Kolkata too, will miss the tie due to commitments at the Accountant General Audit tournament (where he is a government employee under sports quota).



GAME PREVIEW

Shillong Lajong have had a stop-start season so far wherein they have dropped points in almost every alternate game while also picking up four wins, the last against Indian Arrows. But they have also suffered damaging defeats like the 5-1 drubbing handed out by East Bengal.

The Meghalaya outfit sit fourth on the table and a win on Sunday can bring them within two points of current league-leaders Minerva Punjab (19), who are a point above East Bengal.

Bobby Nongbet will be banking on the midfield duo of Samuel Lalmuanpuia and Hardy Nongbri to ensure supply for his forward line. Aiman Al-Hagri has also been impressive going forward for Lajong.

As it stands, Minerva Punjab have a one-game advantage in the title race. They will therefore look to make their best of the opportunity to pull ahead given that NEROCA (15) too are breathing down their necks.

The Ranjit Bajaj-owned team have won six of their last seven games with just the one defeat against Aizawl FC - their only loss this season. Moreover, their 2-1 away win over Mohun Bagan earlier this week will serve as a morale booster for them.

Chencho Gyeltshen, the club's highest goal scorer with four goals following the brace against the Mariners, will be the main threat on the afternoon. Moreover, with Abhishek Ambekar, Moinuddin Khan and William Opoku playing the second fiddle roles well, Chencho has a free role in attack from the left.

Will Minerva Punjab consolidate their position on top or will the hosts spring a surprise?