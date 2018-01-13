Kaizer Chiefs - Polokwane City Preview: Amakhosi expected to unleash new signings

Steve Komphela is expected to unleash two of his three new signings when Kaizer Chiefs host Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Siphelele Ntshangase has declared himself fit and ready for the encounter, while it is unclear if Leonardo Castro has received his work permit.

With George Maluleka suspended, Komphela could be tempted to start Ntshangase, although he still has Wiseman Meyiwa should he feel the former Black Leopards man isn't ready enough.

Amakhosi are pushing for the league title, and they will be eager to close the gap between them and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, they will have to box smart against a very tricky Rise and Shine side which recently got the better of the Brazilians in Polokwane, especially with defender Siyabonga Ngenzana also serving a one-match ban.

While Chiefs have enough depth in defence with Erick Mathoho likely to fill in for Ngezana, the four or five defenders which Komphela will deploy should be at their very best to stop Rodney Ramagalela, who is in the form of his life.

City have a few good players who can match Chiefs pound for pound on the day.

The presence of Jabulani Maluleke will most likely swing the pendulum in City's favour, while Rendani Ndou will be expected to be the link between the midfield and Ramagalela in the final third.

Coach Bernard Molekwa though, has to instill discipline in defence, which gave away two cheap goals against Sundowns last weekend, but he will take solace from the fact that he has the full squad to choose from.

Polokwane City have so far relied on their pacey and attacking brand of football, but they need to keep the ball better to make it difficult for their Soweto opponents.

Chiefs on the other hand, appear to be dangerous coming from the flanks, with Joseph Molangoane going up and down on the right hand side.

Their left hand side isn't as effective though, understandably so because Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya is still trying to find his feet after making his debut just a week ago, and City could target the young left-back and capitalize on his inexperience to get behind the Chiefs back four.

Amakhosi head into the match sitting fifth on the log with 23 points, and a win over City will see them move up to third on the standings.

Rise and Shine are currently occupying position 11 with 18 points and nowhere close to the top eight bracket.

In head-to-head stats, the two teams have met 13 times in all competitions since 2008, with Amakhosi registering seven wins to just one of Polokwane City, while five matches ended in draws.

The only time City outsmarted Komphela's men was last season when Thapelo Tshilo scored the only goal of the game in Polokwane.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, neither side could find the back of the net in the Limpopo province both teams settled for a share of the spoils.