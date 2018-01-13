Malabar-based Gokulam Kerala FC bowed down to Indian Arrows on Friday evening in a 1-0 result which saw Abhijit Sarkar score the winner in the 77th minute.

I-League 2017-18: Gokulam's Bino George: Indian Arrows were not even as good as they were in Delhi!

Speaking on the result, Gokulam head coach Bino George stated that the opposition played worse than what they did at their home ground. George mentioned Kerala-born Rahul KP didn't have the best of the outings against Gokulam.

"They (Indian Arrows) were not even as good as they were in Delhi! But they are the promise of the future. Their right wing back Boris (Singh Thangjam) and their two central defenders (Anwar Ali and Jitendra Singh) are all very good. Rahul (KP) wasn't as impressive as compared to his other games. He has been outstanding in the rest of the games," he commented.

Further, the 41-year-old mentioned that the I-League debutants are struggling to recruit new players and will also offload a few soon. "The problem is we are not getting players. After 15th (January), new players will join. Some players will be released. We have taken a player on loan from ATK - Augustine Fernandes. I will be talking to the management about releasing some players also,’’ he stated.

George mentioned that the residents of Kerala tend to show their support for the club only when the team is enjoying a good run of form.

"People of Kerala will support the team if the team starts winning games. Even Kerala Blasters were criticised for their performance. The blame always falls on the coach. Rene Meulensteen is one of the best coaches. David James is someone who isn't even a coach!’’ remarked George while signing off.

On the other hand, Indian Arrows’ gaffer Luis Norton de Matos was delighted with the victory.

"All my focus is on the collective. My team worked very well. There was a sentiment of positive revenge for the game in Delhi,’’ expressed the 64-year-old whose team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Gokulam in December.

‘’Indian Arrows always have intensity in their game. We need to make good decisions in offence in the second half. I think we deserved the win. Rahul (KP) played like he always plays. He is very focused. I am happy that people in Kerala support him. He is part of the team and helps a lot,’’ asserted the Portuguese manager.

"I read in the newspapers what Gokulam coach said; about how Gokulam won against Arrows (in Delhi) because we had no foreigners. I am happy with how my boys played today," he signed off.