Orlando Pirates vice-captain Abbubaker Mobara linked with Bidvest Wits move

Orlando Pirates could be looking to swap utility player Abbubaker Mobara with Bidvest Wits midfielder Xola Mlambo.

Mlambo has been one of the most sought-after players of the current transfer window with previous reports suggesting that Kaizer Chiefs were also interested in him.

However, according to reports in the local media, a move to Parktown looks the more likely for Mlambo with a swap deal believed to be on the cards.

Mlambo has failed to cement a permanent berth in coach Gavin Hunt’s side ever since making his switch from Chippa United and with the addition of Edwin Gyimah at the club, it seems the exit door is waiting for the defensive midfielder.

Nonetheless, if indeed reports are true that Pirates are willing to part ways with Mobara, who is regarded as one of the club's most influential players, then it will be regarded as a major coup for Wits who are in desperate need of solidifying their defence.

Meanwhile, Wits coach Hunt, hinted earlier in the week that they will making a big signing in the near future.

“We will get a big one (rightback) tomorrow,” Hunt said after his side’s victory against SuperSport United on Wednesday night.

While the deal is yet to be concluded as both parties look to iron out the finer details, reports suggest that it is likely to be concluded some time next week.