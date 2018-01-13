Kenyan defender gets new home in Sweden

Kenyan defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng has signed a deal with Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna.

The former Tusker defender was a free agent after being released by New York Cosmos but has now signed a three year contract with the Swedish club.

“I'm grateful to be here, it's a good club with good organization and good coach,” Ochieng' told the club's official website.

He added, “I bring a lot of experience from playing in South America and the United States. I have played many international matches, both with club teams and national teams.

“I'm used to playing big matches with a lot of audiences, so I can contribute with the experience of it and spread a calm in the group.”

Apart from Tusker, Ochieng’ also played for Nairobi Stima and joined New York Cosmos from Al Taawon of Saudi Arabia.

Ochieng’ now joins another Kenyan Eric Johanna - in the Swedish club.