Ghanaian striker announce AFC Leopards' arrival with a hat-trick

AFC Leopards' new signing impressed in the first pre-season friendly match held on Friday in Murang'a County.

Ghanaian Erick Bekoe announced his arrival at AFC Leopards with a hat-trick in a friendly match against Gatanga FC at Gikambura Stadium.

Ingwe humiliated the lowly ranked side 11-0 with Bekoe finding the back of the net thrice in his debut for a marouding Leopard.

Bekoe penned a two year deal with Ingwe on Thursday from Ghanaian side, Asante Kotoko.

Another Ghanaian, former Heart of Oak defender, Isaac Oduro also announced his arrival at the Den with a goal same as Ezekiel Otuoma who was signed from Western Stima.

Others scorers for Robert Matano were Marvin Omondi, Aziz Okaka, Brian Marita and Joseph Kuria.

 

