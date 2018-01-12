Tyronne Ebuehi has disclosed that the new contract offered him by ADO Den Haag lacks 'a bit of appreciation'.

ADO Den Haag’s contract extension offer lacks appreciation, reveals Tyronne Ebuehi

The Nigeria international’s contract expires at the end of the season and Alfons Groenendijk’s side are trying hard to keep the defender who is a regular feature in the team with 17 appearances in the Dutch top-flight this season.

The 21-year-old who has been recently linked with English and Portuguese clubs, restated his desire to stay at the Cars Jeans Stadion but admitted that the offer from the club is not good enough.

'I do not think the offer I received is very great. [But it is] missing a little bit of appreciation,” Ebuehi told Omroep West.

"I'm enjoying myself here and I do not want to leave. I still learn every day, am happy with the players and trainers and if I can sign here, I would really like to do that. But I am also just honest. I do not think the offer I received is very good.”

The defender who made his international debut for Nigeria in June 2017 dismissed speculations linking him away from the Dutch Eredivisie club, saying: "I do not concern myself with that. The most important thing now is the training camp. Of course I see messages on social media, so I can not say that I do not care about it at all. I think some rumors are pretty funny.”

With the Storks camped in Belek for preparations ahead of the second half of the Dutch league, Ebuehi quashed reports that he has signed pre-contract agreement with English Championship side, Norwich City.

"I would have signed a pre-contract. That is not true either. When should I do that? In my sleep?"