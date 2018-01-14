Manchester City will have essentially a full strength squad for their game at Liverpool on Sunday.

Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

David Silva has been in Spain all week as he tends to a personal issue and his availability will be assessed over the weekend, though it is likely he will be able to feature.

Other than that, City only have long-term injuries to worry about, barring any unforeseen late issues.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus are known absentees due to knee injuries.

Vincent Kompany's exact injury status is unknown but he is unlikely to start even if available.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspensions.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

City could name what has become their strongest possible line-up at Anfield. Only Benjamin Mendy, and perhaps Gabriel Jesus, could hold serious hopes of getting into Pep Guardiola's go-to line-up at the moment.

Fabian Delph has done a fine job at left-back in Mendy's absence, while Sergio Aguero is scoring enough goals to keep Guardiola's concerns about his conversion rate at bay. Just about.

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

Mohamed Salah has returned to training after missing Liverpool's past two fixtures with a groin problem.

Daniel Sturridge, who has not featured since the Champions League victory over Spartak Moscow on December 6, was also involved in the sessions after shaking off illness and a muscle injury.

Alberto Moreno was back with the group on Thursday following an ankle lay-off, but is not likely to be involved on the weekend. Jordan Henderson (hamstring) hasn't trained yet while Nathaniel Clyne (back) is a long-term absentee.

OPTA MATCH FACTS

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League home games against Man City (W10 D4, since a 1-2 loss in May 2003), winning the last four in a row.



Indeed, the only team Man City have had a longer winless away run against in the competition is Arsenal (15 games between 1992 and 2012).



Manchester City won the reverse fixture 5-0 back in September – they’ve not done the league double against Liverpool in over 80 years, since the 1936-37 campaign that saw them win the first of their four top-flight titles.



Liverpool haven’t won four Premier League games in a row since December 2016 – the fourth game of which was a home win against Manchester City.



Only two teams have ever had a longer unbeaten Premier League run than Man City’s current streak of 30 without defeat – Arsenal (49 between 2003 and 2004) and Chelsea (40 between 2004 and 2005).



No opposing manager has beaten Pep Guardiola more often than Jurgen Klopp in all competitions (4, level with Jose Mourinho).



Mohamed Salah has been involved in 22 goals in his opening 21 Premier League games for Liverpool (17 goals, 5 assists); only two players have ever been involved in more in their opening 21 Premier League games for a club – Andy Cole at Newcastle and Dwight Yorke at Manchester United (23 each).



Sergio Aguero has scored more Premier League goals against Liverpool than any other Man City player (6 in 11 games). However, the Argentine is yet to score in five visits to Anfield in the competition – only at Selhurst Park has he played as many games without finding the net.



TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is at 16:00 GMT (10:00 ET) and the match will be televised live on Sky Sports in the UK. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.