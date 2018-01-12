Mathare United new acquisition, Klinsman Omulanga is readying for a tougher Kenyan Premier League challenge with the former champions.

Mathare United prodigy ready for KPL challenge

Omulanga is expected to spend the 2018 KPL season at Mathare having secured a year’s loan move away from the third-tier side, Liberty Academy.

Having scored seven goals in the National Division One league last season, the son of former Kenyan international Wycliffe Anyang’u, is ready to prove himself if given a chance.

“I am grateful to coach Jacob Mulee for advising me to join this team because it gives young players an opportunity to learn. I want to work hard and gain experience by playing as many matches at this level. When my opportunity comes I will grab it. I am here to score goals,” the 21-year-old was quoted by Mathare United website.

His presence will add more options to coach Francis Kimanzi's attacking front that boasts of Chris Ochieng’ and Elijah Mwanzia and Clifford Alwanga who was recently snapped up from Tusker.

Kimanzi has described the budding striker as a bright prospect who is hungry to succeed: "He is a young boy who is showing a lot of promise and we hope that we can guide him at this crucial stage of his development."