The last time Adrian Colunga was involved with FC Goa was when he was named on the bench for the game against FC Pune City on December 23, 2017. The Spanish striker had replaced Manuel Lanzarote in the 76th minute in a shorrt cameo.

ISL 2017-18: Adrian Colunga out in the cold at FC Goa

The 33-year-old has clocked a mere 53 minutes this season. The former Las Palmas striker has also scored in the 5-1 win over Delhi Dynamos after Ferran Corominas was replaced as a precautionary measure.

Colunga was actively involved in the club's pre-season in Spain where he scored in the 4-1 loss against FC Cartagena in their first friendly. He scored another in the 3-0 win over Spanish Tercera Division side Deportiva Minera. The former Mallorca forward also scored in the 4-2 victory against FC Cartagena B that wrapped up the preparations abroad.

However, the striker was injured when the team arrived in Goa.

Before joining the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit, the 33-year-old represented Cyprus first division side Anorthosis with whom he started in 8 of the 18 matches for a total of 780 minutes until March last year.

The Asturian is known to possess nimble feet and is a hard worker off the ball. He has over 14 years of experience in Europe's top divisions and has played for clubs such as Getafe, Sporting Gijon and Zaragoza among others.

Interestingly, Colunga hasn't trained with FC Goa's first team in 2018 and sources close to Goal have revealed that he isn't carrying any injury. He was also not part of FC Goa's travelling squad for their away matches against ATK and NorthEast United FC.

When FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera was questioned about Colunga's absence in the aftermath of their 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC on Thursday evening, he replied,"Colunga doesn't get to the matchday squad because of a technical decision of mine. Since I don't take other people also on the team, I'm not going to explain why they or any one player is not there in the matchday squad."

Certainly all is not well between Colunga and Lobera.