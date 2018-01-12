News

I-League: Mohun Bagan rope in Akram Moghrabi

Goal.com
Goal.com /

In a bid to save their season, Mohun Bagan have signed star striker Akram Moghrabi for the remainder of the 2017-18 I-League campaign.

The Lebanon international has plied his trade previously on Indian soil back in the 2012-13 season with Churchill Brothers when he helped the Goan side clinch the I-League title. In matches for the Goan giants, he scored 10 goals.

Akram Moghrabi celebrating with team-mates, Churchill Brothers SC vs Prayag United SC, I-League

The 32-year-old has applied for his visa and should be in the City of Joy before Mohun Bagan takes on arch rivals East Bengal on the 21st January in Kolkata.

This season he made seven appearances for Al Nejmeh but is yet to find the back of the net in the Lebanese league.

Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty would hope that Moghrabi can fire his team to glory as they are struggling to create or score goals in the absence of Sony Norde.

