Free State Stars release five players, sign Harris Tchilimbou from AC Leopards

Free State Stars have confirmed the signing of Congolese playmaker Harris Tchilimbou from AC Leopards, while no less than five players have been allowed to leave the club either permanently or on loan.

Danny Venter has already joined Golden Arrows, while Allen Nono was released from his contract.

Mumuni Abubakar, Sello Japhta and goalkeeper Oliver Kwizera have all been loaned out for the remainder of the current campaign, the club revealed.

Abubakar, who first arrived in the country in 2013 to join Mamelodi Sundowns, will spend the second half of the season at National First Division (NFD) side Richards Bay FC, while former Orlando Pirates midfielder Japhtha will head to the Eastern Cape to join Umtata Bucks alongside Kwizera.

Here's the club's statement on the movements:

Free State Stars can confirm the departures of five players while the only arrival thus far has been Republic of Congo international playmaker Harris Tchilimbou from AC Leopards.

Long-serving winger Danny Venter has joined Golden Arrows and Gabonese striker Allen Nono has been released from the club as the two permanent exits, while Mumuni Abubakar, Sello Japhta and Olivier Kwizera have left on six-month loan deals.

Abubakar, 24, made three appearances in the Premiership this season since his arrival from Black Leopards but make the switch to Richards Bay FC in order to earn more regular first team football.

Kwizera, the 22-year-old Rwanda international goalkeeper has joined Umtata Bucks after recently recovering from a serious knee injury and playmaker Sello Japhta joins him at the National First Division side – as they look to help the team avoid relegation.

New signings will be announced within the coming days.