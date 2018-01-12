Tusker's complete signings of the season so far

Former Kenyan Premier League champions, Tusker FC have so far completed six signings in a massive reconstruction process currently being undertaken at Ruaraka.

The Brewers have landed the services young and energetic players including Ugandan, Lawrence Kasadha who crossed into the Kenyan league from Kampala City Capital Authority, (KCCA).

Others are Timothy Otieno who lifted the league title with Gor Mahia last season as well as former K’Ogalo forward, Edwin Lavatsa, signed from Bandari FC.

Tusker, who released a massive 14-players last season, also landed the signature of former Nakumatt FC captain, Peter Nzuki, as well as Mathew Odongo who joined from Kariobangi Sharks and Erick Ambunya, roped from Kakamega Homeboyz.

The former champions have also enlisted the services of Ugandan tactician, Sam Timbe who made a return back to the domestic league having guided Sofapaka previously.

Timbe took over from compatriot, George ‘Best’ Nsimbe who broke ranks with Tusker following his controversial ‘old players’ comment last season.

