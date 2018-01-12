Manchester United will be hosting a fan event in Mumbai along with a live screening of United's Premier League game against Burnley on Saturday, 20th January, at The Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai.

Manchester United comes to Mumbai again with #ILOVEUNITED event!

ILOVEUNITED - the long-running and popular fan event of the Red Devils - is coming to Mumbai for the second time in a bigger and better avatar. The Old Trafford-based club has already hosted the event in Bangalore and Kolkata apart from Mumbai in recent years.

This time, the event features an interactive, online hub linking fans around the globe and the opportunity to upload and post their own videos and pictures of them cheering on the team.

Manchester United Ambassador Denis Irwin and club legend and former striker, Louis Saha, will be attending the event, adding some glitz and glamour to the event. The legends will meet with fans during the event, sample local culture and give pre-match views and half-time analysis of the game.

Supporters can also expect live entertainment, giveaways and competitions including the chance to win a once in a lifetime VIP trip to Old Trafford.

The event is free to attend and fans need to apply online for tickets by visiting www.manutd.com/iloveunited by no later than midnight on 14th January. Applications will then be entered into a ballot, with tickets issued at random.

Manchester United’s Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, said, "Manchester United has visited our family of fans in India three times over the past two seasons, hosting #ILOVEUNITED events in Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore, with 11,000 fans collectively attending the three events.That’s a huge amount of support, so it was an easy decision to return again this season. The warm welcome we receive from our passionate fans is second to none and we are confident this event in Mumbai will be just as popular.”