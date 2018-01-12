Platinum Stars have announced the signing of SuperSport United midfielder Zama Rambuwane on a six-month loan deal.

Platinum Stars sign Zama Rambuwane from SuperSport United

The 20-year-old recently returned from Israel where he was on loan at Hapoel Ra'anana.

After a season at Ra'anana where he made seven appearances, Rambuwane joined Ironi Nesher on loan at the start of the current campaign.

He managed nine appearances during the first half of the season, but he's back in the country to try and revive his career.

According to Dikwena, Rambuwane is in line to make his debut for the club against Ajax Cape Town on Friday night as he's in the match day squad that travelled to Cape Town.

He made his PSL debut in October 2015, before leaving for Israel at the start of the 2016/17 season.