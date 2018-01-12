Manchester City star Leroy Sane is capable of anything and has room to improve, according to team-mate Ilkay Gundogan.

Man City star Sane told he can achieve anything by Gundogan

Sane has impressed for runaway leaders City this season, contributing six goals and nine assists in 20 Premier League games.

His Germany and club team-mate, Gundogan, has been impressed, but feels there is more to come from Sane.

"He's very good. I don't think he's at his best yet, which is a good thing. How he's been playing now is interesting, assists and scoring goals," he told UK newspapers.

"He's really important for us, always doing the runs, so quick, so much pace. You can pass to him and be quite sure he's going to reach the ball.

"If he's focused on doing the simple things as perfectly as possible, everything is reachable for him."

Sane has helped City, who are unbeaten through 22 league games, pull 15 points clear at the top.

Gundogan said the 22-year-old, a nine-time Germany international, could still work on his first touch.

"His first touch is always something he can improve. How he keeps the ball from the opponent, with his back to the opponent, showing stability, being strong in one-on-ones," he said.

"I don't mean the offensive one-on-ones, trying to go to the opponents' box, but playing the short, simple passes in midfield.

"In the last third, there's so much potential in him. He has shown already he can score, assist, dribble – everything is there."