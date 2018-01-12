H+K Nigeria wins LaLiga

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has been appointed as LaLiga de Fútbol Professional’s (LaLiga) PR agency in Nigeria. Headed out of the H+K Lagos office, the team will help to develop the Spanish national football league’s communications strategy all across Africa.

H+K will focus on the PR strategy, media and influencer engagements with LaLiga ambassadors, communications and relationship-building activities such as local partnerships and brand activations in Nigeria.

“The aim of the LaLiga Global Communications team is to build the organisation’s reputation, and expand awareness of its football clubs beyond Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. H+K’s strong media relations and knowledge of the market will help capture the passion, drama and suspense of LaLiga’s football,” said Joris Elvers, Global Communications Director, LaLiga.





“Our intention is to be closer to the fans in Nigeria, which for us is a very important territory, and we want to bring the Nigerian fans the best league in the world, boasting many of the greatest sporting spectacles.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with LaLiga,” said Tokunboh George-Taylor, Managing Director, H+K Nigeria.

“We hope to increase LaLiga’s share of voice and present the league as not just a football league, but as an entertainment spectacle, whilst also highlighting the organisation’s commitment to social responsibility and fair play.”

Since 2016, LaLiga has had an office in Nigeria, as part of their international development all over the world, and specifically in Africa together with another office in South Africa. Through this office, LaLiga aims to support football development in Nigeria through its partnership with the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL, and to promote the Spanish Football as the model to develop African football talent.

Founded in 1984, LaLiga is a sports association comprising of all the clubs in the first and second division of the national Spanish football competition. The Spanish competition is widely recognised as the world’s best, based on the number of international competitions won, and on individual accolades received by the world’s best.

LaLiga’s main product is televised competition, however, the organisation is also responsible for the production of matches, and operates as an entertainment and content creation company, engaging LaLiga’s international fan base through its online and social media channels.

The H+K Lagos office started operations in 2015 and represents several multinational clients including P&G, Canon, Visa, Cisco, Hogan Lovells, Pladis and Lenovo.