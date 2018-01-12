Carragher trolls Neville: You're not welcome at Man Utd after Moyes 'f--- up'

Jamie Carragher has trolled Phil Neville on Instagram, saying his former England team-mate isn't welcome back at Manchester United after the "f--- up" caused by the David Moyes era.

The social media scuffle stemmed from a picture Carragher posted on Thursday from Liverpool's Melwood training ground, where he had just interviewed new Reds defender Virgil van Dijk for Sky Sports.

Commenting on the photo, Neville wrote: "U live at Liverpool's training ground Carra?"

That remark prompted a pointed response from Carragher: "always open arms for me here Philip, unlike you at Carrington after the [f---] up you & Moyes caused!!!"

Continuing the banter, Neville jabbed back: "Hope he scores as many own goals as you did for us mate."

England team-mates at Euro 2004, the duo were long-time Premier League rivals as Carragher played for Liverpool from 1996 to 2013 while Neville represented Manchester United from 1994 to 2005 and Everton from 2005 to 2013.

Both former players are now Sky Sports pundits, though Neville served as first-team coach at Old Trafford under Moyes during the 2013-14 campaign, during which the Red Devils followed up a Premier League title in Alex Ferguson's final season with a seventh-placed finish.

Neville briefly stayed on following Moyes' sacking in April 2014 but left the club the subsequent summer.