KPL transfers: AFC Leopards sign keeper from Chemelil Sugar

AFC Leopards have sealed the signing of Chemelil Sugar custodian Jairus Adira.

Ingwe official Oscar Igaida has revealed to Goal that Adira has signed a two year contract to ditch the sugar millers ahead of 2018 season kick-off.

“We have roped in Jairus Adira from Chemelil Sugar. He will provide cover in our goalkeeping department as we have a lot of matches coming up this season.”

Igaida also confirmed that Adira will come in as a replacement for Edwin Mukolwe, who has been loaned out to newcomers Wazito FC. “We also brought in Adira to fill in the void left by Mukolwe, whom we have loaned out to Wazito. So we will have Adira, Ezekiel Owade and Gabriel Andika in that position.”

AFC Leopards have also unveiled Ghanaian striker Eric Bekoe. The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker arrived in Nairobi on Thursday and was unveiled at The Den. Ingwe chairman Dan Mule has confirmed to Goal that the striker has penned a two year contract.

“We have signed Bekoe after he impressed the technical bench in training. He is a striker we believe will help us this season. He has signed a two year contract that can be extended if he performs well with the squad.”

The new Ingwe signing won the Ghana Premier League Golden Boot in 2008 with Kotoko. Bekoe will now join compatriots Isaac Oduro and Prince Papa Arko, who have since committed themselves to the Kenyan club.

Robert Matano’s AFC Leopards are currently strengthening weak areas ahead of the start of 2018 Kenyan Premier League season in February.